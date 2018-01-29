Ejisuman Board Denied Damning Media Reports On Sex Feasting

The Governing Board of Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) has profusely denied that teachers in the school are sexually involved with the students.

It said this was unfounded - completely false and asked anybody with a shred of evidence to come forward.

The Reverend Father Dr. Paul Attah Nsiah, the Chairman, told a press conference held in Ejisu that no such thing was happening in the school and that they were deeply upset by the media report.

He added that claims that it had also dismissed three final year students and prevented them from registering for this year's West Africa Senior High School Examination (WASSCE) was inaccurate.

The three, he said, had been suspended and that this was done in accordance with due process.

He indicated that two of the students had been registered for the examination but their other colleague, who was owing the school GH¢2,672.00 in fees could not and the decision came from her parents.

He accused the Nkosuohene of Ejisu, Nana Kofi Poku, of waging a campaign to damage the image of the school.

He claimed that the sub chief was peeved at the rejection of his nomination to serve on the governing board and doing everything to give the SHS a bad name.

The Rev Fr Dr. Nsiah said, the Nkosuohene, had never forgiven the school and that they had never known peace since he was denied the opportunity to serve on the board - meddling in the running of the SHS and inciting students to break school rules and regulations.

He cited an instance where the sub chief reported a teacher to the Ejisu police for seizing a phone from a student because he did not understand why students should not be allowed to carry phones and iPads to the school.

The other time, he was in the school to invoke curses on the disciplinary committee for recommending that a boarding student, should be made a day student for attempting to physically assault a housemistress.

Nana Poku, however, denied any wrongdoing and said as Nkosuohene (development chief), he wanted that best for the Ejisu Traditional Area.

GNA

By Boakye Baafi, GNA