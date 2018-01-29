Primary School Teachers Trained In Mion

Mion (NR), Jan. 25, GNA - The School for Life (SfL), a Tamale NGO operating in the Northern Region has organised a three-day workshop for teachers in two primary schools in the Mion District to enhance academic work.

The Sang Zakaria Islamic and Gunsi Islamic Primary schools in the district received training under the Teacher Professional Development Project (TPDP), which the SfL designed to help teachers in its operational areas to become more competent in teaching.

The training was also meant to build the capacity of teachers on relational competence and reflective teaching approaches to enable them achieve good learning outcomes at the primary school level.

The topics included; overview of TPDP, Role of Education in promoting informed and active citizenry, School community relation and reflective teaching approaches.

Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan Karimu, Deputy Manager for curriculum development and replication at SfL said, the project, which is on direct bases will treat these two primary schools as intervention schools while Sang Islamic primary and Kplunguine primary would be classified as Non- intervention schools .

He said an evaluation would be conducted on the project after every two terms, which mark the end of project to compare results with the baseline results to determine the feasibility of the imitation.

He, therefore, advised participants to use reflective strategies to assess and deliver to find out faults and corrections after every lesson and urged them to create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

He assured that, the District Education Officers would monitor the project to ensure quality control of the implementation process while SfL would remain focused regarding project implementation activities.

GNA