Kantinka Dr Kwame Donkoh Fordwor Immortalised Legacy In Autobiography

A 389-page book titled 'Perseverance Conquers All', written by Kantinka Sir Dr. Kwame Donkoh Fordwor, a former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has been unveiled in Accra to provide useful and practical life lessons for the younger and the older generations.

The book provides insights into Dr Fordwor's life journey and accomplishments with graphic detail of his life as a Public Servant, Accountant and Economist, as well as his family relations, entrepreneurship, charity work and travels round the world.

It also gives vivid accounts of the author's life principles, persecutions and challenges in life as well as the deep ills of the Ghanaian society and lessons that should be learnt by both the younger and the older generations, in order to foster national cohesion and harmony.

The Most Reverend Dr Peter Kwasi Sarpong, the Archbishop Emeritus of Kumasi, who chaired the book launch at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Wednesday, described the author as courageous, just and a peaceful patriot.

He said the author possessed razor-sharp and analytical mind coupled with strict discipline, an insatiable quest for perfection and unyielding commitment to the truth.

Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), who launched the book, said the author had a compelling story and many life lessons that must be learnt by all Ghanaians.

Prof. Adei, also the Dean of Arts and Sciences at the Ashesi University, described the author as a father and mentor, who guided and shaped his life to achieve great laurels in life.

'He is a unique Ghanaian, who is passionately patriotic and nationalistic, a scholar of no mean achievements, a devout religious man who is not ashamed to be identified with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour.

'This man has mentored many people and opened doors to greatness to people, who otherwise, did not matter, and so we're grateful.

'He is the hallmark of true success and a rare model for those who succeed in balancing personal, relational, public and professional life,' he stated.

Prof. Adei noted that the author had held prestigious positions in life as an Accountant and Advisor to Kings and Governments, and exhibited high integrity and dexterity in his profession without being smeared with any acts of corruption.

'If you ask me about my views on the book, I can tell you that, there are several books in this one and so if you buy it, you have bought a library,' he said.

Prof. Adei bemoaned the fact that, in spite of such calibre of personalities produced on the African Continent; Africa and for that matter Ghana, still lagging behind in terms of development, saying; 'We seem to have the penchant for attacking and destroying those who can make all of us happy'.

He urged Ghanaians to patronise the book and learn from the accomplishments of the author who did not allow various evil mechanisations to discourage him from moving forward in life.

Kantinka Dr Fordwor, the author of the book, in an address, recounted some joyful and painful moments in his over 80-year-old life.

He encapsulated his life journey with this quote: 'With faith in God, never blame anyone in your life. For good people give you happiness; bad people give you experience; the worst people give you a lesson; and the very good people give you happy memories'.

The writer was born in 1933 in the Ashanti Region and had his basic education at Saint Joseph Primary School in Kumasi and proceeded to the Saint Augustine's College in Cape Coast for his secondary education.

He went to the Kumasi College of Technology, now Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for his tertiary education.

He pursued further studies at the Graduate School of Finance and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Wharton. USA.

Kantinka Fordwor has a wide work experiences having worked for the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the Southern Cross Mining Company Limited, de factor Commissioner of Finance to the Former Head of State General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, Board Member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

The autobiography of Kantinka Fordwor takes readers through the early stages of the author's life and how he learnt the mores of his society.

It captured successes and challenges in his career as an astute accountant and economist, his contribution to society through philanthropic gestures to the needy, his family life and relation with God as a staunch Catholic, which was acknowledged with honorary Supreme Knight in the Knight of Marshall.

The autobiography also gave prominence to the author's remarkable relationship with Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Kingdom having served as a faithful subject to Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and being appointed confidant to his successor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the reigning King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

He continues playing crucial role in the Manhyia Palace machinery by serving as a speech writer and a trusted adviser.

His contribution to Ashanti Kingdom was acknowledged when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II bestowed on him 'Kantinka' meaning (A Great Man) at the Otumfuo's Silver Jubilee Celebration.

The book launch attracted high profile personalities, including Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area and Chairman of the Council of State, Most Reverend Dr Kwasi Peter Sarpong, the Archbishop Emeritus of Kumasi, Archbishop Gabriel Palmer Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Ministers of State, the clergy traditional rulers, the diplomatic community, captains of industries and the media.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area and Chairman of the Council of State, on behalf of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II purchased the first copy of the book for GH¢50,000.

Some individuals and corporate institutions also made purchases.

The book can be purchased in some renowned bookshops in the country.