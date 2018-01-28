modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Headlines

Mahama Hosts DR Congo's Electoral Commissioner And Religious Leaders

Office Of John Dramani Mahama
Mahama Hosts DR Congo's Electoral Commissioner And Religious Leaders

HE John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana, has received a delegation of religious leaders from the DR Congo led by the Electoral Commissioner of DR Congo, Nangaa Yobeluo Corneille.

The delegation, which was made up of heads of various Christian and Muslim Organisations in DR Congo discussed with the former President how the DR Congo can ensure a peaceful environment before, during and after their elections, and how activities of various institutions and systems including Ghana's faith based organisations, the National Peace Council, Political Parties impact on the electoral process of Ghana.

See President Mahama's remarks during the visit.


religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 28167267529 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 26074344608 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 26074348848 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 26074351698 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 28167258339 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 28167267529 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 39048706045 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 39236426354 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 39236428944 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 39236444744 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 39914846882 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 39914856112 o

religiousleadersfromthedrcongocallonpresidentmahama 39946858031 o

body-container-line