Mahama Hosts DR Congo's Electoral Commissioner And Religious Leaders

HE John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana, has received a delegation of religious leaders from the DR Congo led by the Electoral Commissioner of DR Congo, Nangaa Yobeluo Corneille.

The delegation, which was made up of heads of various Christian and Muslim Organisations in DR Congo discussed with the former President how the DR Congo can ensure a peaceful environment before, during and after their elections, and how activities of various institutions and systems including Ghana's faith based organisations, the National Peace Council, Political Parties impact on the electoral process of Ghana.

See President Mahama's remarks during the visit.



