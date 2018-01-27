Is One District One Factory Becoming An Albatross Hanging Around The Neck Of NPP?

It has always been my belief that one does not necessarily have to be in government, rich or in a position of leadership or highly educated to be able to help their nation. It only takes one to be selfless, patriotic, and farsighted and a person of integrity to be able to help with the emancipatory aspirations of their nation.

This is the more reason why I keep sharing views and passing on ideas as I deem them noble to those in positions of responsibility and are capable of implementing such ideas.

Yes, then presidential-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a visionary and an incorruptible `person, made an electioneering promise to provide every district in Ghana one factory if he won the election. This promise was one of the other numerously far-sighted nation-building and development promises he made to the Ghanaian electorates. Subsequently, the citizens and especially, the opposition NDC party faithful, are holding him tightly to account. They require him to fully honour all the promises so made.

For the attention of the Ghanaian general public, let it be known to you that a promise is a debt to pay but not the debt itself. This notwithstanding, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has untiringly been delivering his promises in stages. All the promises cannot be delivered simultaneously, especially where the former NDC government led by the less visionary but immensely corrupt President John Dramani Mahama left the state coffers immaculately depleted of every pesewa.

Therefore, I shall entreat all discerning fellow Ghanaians to bear with the President without allowing themselves to be bamboozled by the overwhelmingly selfish, corrupt and myopic NDC gurus to push the NPP government into a tight corner as regards obliging the president to deliver all his promises now.

The President must be praised for his ability to implement his free Senior High School policy despite some challenges currently being encountered which with the passage of time will hopefully be sorted successfully. What about his resolute determination and success to fighting the ecology-damaging surface mining (galamsey)? Do we as Ghanaians and human beings not know how essential water is to the survivability l and sustainability of human life on earth?

Did former President Mahama with his clueless and incompetent government not encourage galamsey activities orchestrated by the Chinese and other foreigners at the expense of the survivability of Ghana and Ghanaians?

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Sector Lands Minister must be given a pat on the back for almost successfully curtailing, if not completely stopping, galamsey activities, in Ghana to save our water bodies from total destruction from the hands of insatiably greedy Chinese and a few equally selfish Ghanaians who cannot think far. They only think about themselves; what they will acquire as individuals to make them super rich and more powerful to lord themselves over others. They do not consider the collective interests of the Ghanaian masses or the future devastative repercussions of their actions on the society in general.

Honouring his promise to bring in a Special Prosecutor to enable Ghana fight successfully to uproot corruption, the bane of Ghana’s socio-economic development from the system is in itself a great achievement and a credit to President Nana Akufo-Addo, a similitude of biblical Joseph, Moses or David who were at some point liberators of their people from slavery and hardships.

If the President is able to build fifty factories or industries of economic viability throughout his entire possible two terms in office as the President of Ghana, it will be far better than desperately rushing to realise the one district one factory promise of probably small size and economically irrelevant types.

Yes, industries are to be spread almost evenly throughout the country but certain factors are to be considered when siting industries. Some of these factors are accessibility to raw materials, roads, market, water, electricity, labour etc.

The President is advised not to rush to fulfil his one district one factory promise just for political score but to give the idea much thought to build a reasonable number of factories of economic importance and benefit to both Ghana and Ghanaians. He should bear in mind that it is economically suicidal to attain that promise within his first or two terms in office.

To rush to realise that promise in the absence of local finance, he is obliged to chase the so-called soft loans from China. Nonetheless, the China loans come at a far greater cost to the nation in the end. Have we not learnt a lesson from the galamsey activities in Ghana that were dominated by the Chinese? Were they at a point not aggressively shooting and killing some Ghanaian natives? Were they not spoiling our landscape, water bodies and arable farmlands with impunity? Were illegal Chinese not flocking into the country like vermin to lord themselves over us?

Nothing is free or comes cheap. Everything comes at a price. Get Chinese soft loans and have Chinese prisoners released to come to Ghana in their multitude to stay permanently in the country to lord themselves over us in what will be neo-colonisation of Ghana and Africa by China.

Our major problem is the corruption by our politicians and traditional leaders coupled with the irrelevant education curriculum in operation in the country. Until we overcome those problems, we shall go for the Chinese loans only to regret in the long run.

Have we not learnt any lesson from how the Chinese brazenly terrorised our villagers and flouted our laws with impunity on our own soil; something that no foreigner dare do in China or else get themselves shot at a close-range firing squad?

As I write, an Ashanti chief for all dubious reasons is in China to secure loans and investments for his locality. A fertiliser factory to be sited by the Chinese in an area far removed from the source of raw materials to feed the factory. How laughable the Ghanaian mentality is.

A fertiliser factory should be sited near Kumasi or Accra where raw materials will never be in short supply if we were to be economically prudent.

Are the factories to be sited just to prove a point or they are to be sited for economic purposes and benefits?

In Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s time, he located the meat factory in Bolgatanga, the source of raw materials (cows); the hide (leather and tanning) factory in the Volta region and shoe factory in Kumasi. This means when the cows were killed for their meat to feed the Bolgatanga factory, their skins were taken to Volta region to be tanned and the leather transported to Kumasi to feed the shoe factory.

If it was not for political reasons, all the three factories or two of them could have been located in the same area.

Let me borrow an espoused idea of someone who had good intentions about Ghana and could have implemented them were he to ever become the President of Ghana. He had it in mind to build a huge factory to process almost all Ghana cocoa beans into semi-finished or finished chocolate products before exporting them. He would have purchased more airplanes to put them on various international routes since Ghanaian pilots are known to be among the best in the world. Finally, he would have sought White retirees to be in charge of sensitive and high positions at our ports to curtail the duty proceeds often embezzled by the Ghanaians occupying such positions. Their obnoxious infatuation with embezzlement of funds and assets deprives Ghana of needed income to carry out essential developments.

All his plans if implemented, could bring more revenue to Ghana to help with setting up more factories and to diversify our economy.

I shall come back to discuss this topic in detail. Nevertheless, the President has so far done well so he should not rush to secure loans that will become albatross to Ghanaians in future to culminate in the proverbial “had I known which is always at last”

For cheap and populist objectives, the NDC will continue to disturb the President with his delay or failure to implement his one district one factory policy. And so what? What the President has achieved in one year is more commendable than what former President Mahama achieved in four years. Rescuing our water bodies from destruction is alone a great feat accomplished with distinction.

All that is needed is to ensure the NPP do not engage in corruption as did the NDC with impunity.

Rockson Adofo