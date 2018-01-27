Sale Of Cocoa Fertilizers, Not A Good Option For Cocoa Farmers -Mp Amenfi Central.

Hon. Peter Kwakye Ackaah, MP for Wassa Amenfi Central

The Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi Central in the Western Region said, farmers in his constituency are becoming poorer by the day.

According to him, it is because the basic things they need for their crops to yield more, are been sold to them at a price that is more than what they can afford.

He says they are lamenting about the current situation due to the better treatment the previous government gave to them, where the fertilizers were distributed for free to cocoa farmers.

Honourable Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackaah was speaking in an interview on Bogoso based Best Fm's morning show in the Western Region January, 2018 on his tour of his constituency recently to see some developmental projects commenced by the Mahama led administration.

He described the situation as unfortunate and that cocoa farmers would not have it easy if the sales of fertilizer are not suspended. He said there is no way cocoa farmers will have Ghc80 to buy a bag of fertilizer.

He quizzed that “if you haven’t increased the cocoa prizes, how do you expect the famers to rake in income to purchase more fertilizer and cater for their families”

Honourable Kwakye Ackah in his words said “poverty in the farming communities is very high under this government.

They have now seen that my government had something better for them but still they voted against us.” He however admitted that, the lack of transparency in distribution of the fertilizers may have caused farmers to vote against National Democratic Congress in 2016 elections.

The Member of Parliament has recently toured his constituency, an area where most of Ghana’s cocoa are from, to see and interact with them.

Mr. Kwakye Ackah stated that, cocoa farmers at Bonuamah, Kwaaman, Bantama and Anakum are really feeling the heat of the cost of the fertilizer.

He is much concerned with the development of farmers in his area, since that is the major occupation of people of the Wassa Amenfi Central Constituency.

Mr. Kwakye Ackah believes, the decision to sell fertilizers to farmers were not thought through hence the feedback from farmers, especially from his constituency which will render them rather poor because they will not get such money to buy bags of fertilizer.