Businesses Must Invest In Technology To Elicit Employee Interest—MTN HR Executive

The Human Resource Executive of MTN Ghana and HR practitioner of the year, Mrs. Amma Benneh-Amponsah has urged “Businesses to harness the potential of technology and use it to drive their organizational evolution and innovation.

Mrs. Benneh-Amponsah said this at ‘Time with Robert Garcia’ an event for Human Resource professionals organized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in Accra on the theme “The Future of Work”.

In her presentation, Mrs. Benneh-Amponsah said “Organizations that want to thrive in a digital world need to be able to react and adapt to changing business needs and trends”. “HR is going to have to embrace and leverage technology to meet both employee expectations and business requirements.” She added.

SHRM Vice President for Global Operations, Robert Garcia noted that technology is fast evolving and transforming the way we go about our lives and business, particularly the younger generation who are heavily dependent on technology for daily activities.

He also noted that Professional HR practitioners should be abreast with the fast changing pace at which technology is transforming business and adapt where necessary. Undoubtedly, the future of HR is connected to tech development, offering opportunities for innovation in organizing the workplace of the future.

The event which saw many top-notch businesses participating, also served as an opportunity for networking and sharing of ideas.

Mr. Philip Oti- Mensah, CEO of Omni bank shared insights on Trends in technology and how it is affecting the way we work. Other speakers at the event who joined in the panel discussion at the event areAnita Wiafe – OML Africa, andVanessa Addai – Student from the University of Ghana

As part of activities leading to the forum, Mr.Robert Garcia paid a working visit to MTN House to familiarize himself with the operations of the multiple award winning organization in HR practice in Ghana.

MTN Ghana is the three times winner of the prestigious HR Focus Overall Best Organization in HR Practice Award.It isalso the first in Corporate Ghana to be awarded a Gold accreditation by Investors in People International, the international standard for people management.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

Total network investments from 2006-2017 are about $3.615 Billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh.

A Cross Section Of Participants At The Forum

Mrs Amma Benneh Amponsah- Mtn Ghana Hr Executive

Mtn Ghana Hr Team In A Pose With Robert Garcia (vp Shrm) After An Intera...

Mtn Hr Exec Mrs. Amma Benneh Amponsah Shares Insights On Hr And Techno...

Mtn Hr Team Interacts With Robert Garcia And Team From Shrm

Robert Garcia, Vp Shrm (global Operations)