Opportunity International Holds Annual Performance Review Meeting

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited, (Opportunity International), a leading Savings and Loans institution in Ghana held its 3-day Annual Performance Review Meeting from the 17th to 19th of January 2018 at Anita Hotel, Ejisu near Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The meeting brought together all the senior management team members and branch managers from all the branches in Ghana.

Opening the three-day event, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Opportunity International, commended the business for doing well and added that, the business can do better in 2018 if the staff and management work harder, smarter and positioned themselves well for exploits.

He encouraged the participants to change the same old way of doing business and promised to make all resources available to support the efficient running of the business.

He also reiterated the institution’s commitment to the clients and urged participants to remain true to this worthy cause. He stated that the theme for the year “Positioned for Exploits” was appropriate for the forum to sustain Opportunity International’s long-term vision.

Other notable speakers at the meeting included Mr. Samuel Afful who doubles as Deputy CEO and CFO, Mr. Albert Appiah, Chief Relationship Officer, Mr. Kofi Obeng-Berkyaw, Chief Operations Officer and Francis Takyi, Chief Risk Officer.

All the Departmental Heads and Branch Managers had the opportunity to present their strategies in line with the institution’s current strategic direction. Digital Finance Services, Customer Service, Controls and Productivity were also discussed in detail and best practices shared.

Nana Otuo Acheampong, a renowned Banking Consultant was invited to lecture on “Leadership and Grooming for Effective Leadership in Banking”. Prior to the Performance Review Meeting, the Southern Sector Branches of Opportunity held a staff retreat and same was organized for the Northern Sector staff after the Review Meeting.

Best Performing staff were awarded for their exceptional performance in 2017. This is geared at motivating staff to continue to excel in their various departments and Branches.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans is a leading Non-Bank Financial Institution, licensed by Bank of Ghana with a focus on formal transformational Banking in the Micro Finance space. Currently, it serves a total of 497,893 depositors across Ghana and it is a subsidiary of Opportunity International Global, which has 47 partners in 24 countries across the globe.