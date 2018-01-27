Sunyani: COBAANA Inaugurates Ultra-Modern JHS Complex At Ayakomaso

The Council of Brong Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) has inaugurated an ultra-modern J.H.S complex at Ayakomaso in the Sunyani West District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

President of COBAANA, Mr. Alex Ankomah, told Suncity News that the move was orchestrated following needs assessment by the association.

He disclosed that the class room-block which comprises of an office, dining room and a computer lab cost $100,000. The President of COBANAA pleaded with the community, teachers and the pupils to take good care of the building—and also help maintain it.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sunyani West, Mr. Martin Obeng entreated parents to help their wards to have access to educational implantations being put in place by the New Patriotic Party-led government. He stated that the government will do anything possible to improve education in the district and Ghana as a whole.

For his part, the Odikro of Ayakomaso, Nana Yaw Simpremo Adu-Yaw I, thanked the members of COBAANA for their kind gesture. Nana Yaw Supremo added that his doors are open for anybody who is ready to do developmental projects at Ayakomaso. He hinted that the community will soon have a hospital and a Nurses Training school.

The Head Mistress of the School, Madam Judith Yiribre assured that the building would be maintained—and put into a good use.

“On the behalf of the teachers, we have actually realized that it is a dream and revelation of the word of God that has come through. Before this block was build, we had nothing, I prayed and it is been answered. I know it is the power of God that brought COBAANA here.

We are grateful and we thank them for the good work done. They have portrayed a good citizenship life. God should bless them and give them the strength to help other communities who are in need,” she said. The Ayakomaso Methodist School has a total population of 230 pupils.