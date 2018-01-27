Chad president reshuffles ministers

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno on Friday evening reshuffled the government, including the replacement of its public security minister, officials said.

In office since a reshuffle on December 25, public security minister Amadai Abdelkerim is to be replaced by Ahmat Mahamat Bachir, it was announced on national radio.

Bachir held the strategic position from 2014 until he was replaced in late December.

Mahamat Moctar Ali was appointed public service minister, taking over from Mahamat Allahou Taher, according to the radio.

No explanation was given for the new appointments, which come amid public anger over austerity measures imposed by the government in a bid to cope with a severe economic recession.