To All My Friends And Followers

I have exciting news to share with you all. Missional University (online) classes begin this Spring from March 12-May 6, 2018. I have developed two courses for the Undergraduate Program and the Master’s Program respectively. The Undergraduate course is called Theology of Spiritual Warfare (THM 3430) and the graduate course (THM 5430 is Issues in the Theology of Spiritual Warfare. Since spiritual warfare is a controversial subject, it was cast aside for generations in academic studies. However, missionaries and some theologians have made a case for its inclusion in the curricula of seminaries and Christian colleges and universities in the United States and elsewhere. Therefore, I am personally inviting many of you to come and study with me as we launch this intriguing and many other courses at Missional University. You can register online and get your textbooks including my book titled, Seeking Freedom for Those in Bondage and let us explore and equip ourselves as we continue to serve Christ, drive away the darkness, and win more souls for the eternal kingdom of Christ. I encourage you to visit Missional University website to acquaint yourself with the courses and professors who offer those courses. Thanks.