Confident Leaders

When the leader lacks confidence, the followers lack commitment. They are like the little boy who was asked by Billy Graham how to find the nearest post office. When the lad told him, Dr. Graham thanked him and said, “If you’ll come to the convention center this evening you can hear me telling everyone how to get to heaven.”

“I don’t think I’ll be there,” the boy replied. “You don’t even know your way to the post office.”[1]

[1]Ibid., 75.