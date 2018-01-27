OmniBank SME Clinic For Heads Of Educational Institutions

Heads of educational institutions across the country have been schooled on prudent financial management practices to enable them manage their schools better.

The programme under the auspices of SME-focused OmniBank in partnership with Catalyst Learning Limited is to equip school managers, administrators and proprietors Leadership for learning, Financial management, and Accountability.

The OmniBank SME Clinic which provides training on management practices helps to better equip entrepreneurs in the country.

Topics treated during the training session included: Leadership for Learning, Focusing on the Learner, Making Resources Available for Learning, Accountability and Financial Management.

Speaking on the theme: “Financial Management for Educational Institutions”, Head of Credit at OmniBank, Stephen Avornyoh revealed that, most schools incur debt due to financial indiscipline.

“The problems we identify with schools is that there is improper financial management which that not position them to attract financing partners like banks” he stated.

The OmniBank Credit Head noted that, for any school to run effectively, it must have a structure and financial management team to make them bankable.

Mr. Avornyoh stated that, no bank will deny any school with a good banking culture, competent management and staff to run the affairs of the school loan to undertake developmental projects.

The SME Clinic also saw the introduction of some seasoned professionals who engaged participants on the various funding opportunities available to them.

At the end of the session, the school heads were exposed to many funding opportunities and partnerships through networking and sharing of ideas.

About SME Clinic

The OmniBank SME Clinic provides free training to SME business owners and managers on regular basis.

The clinic further engages participants with leading experts on best practices and solutions for managing various aspects of their businesses.

OmniBank SME Clinic also seeks to promote the sustainable growth of small and medium enterprise across the country.

Some topics touched on include business development, marketing, human resource, management and financial management.