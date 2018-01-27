Citi FM Holds On To Top Spot Among English Radio Stations

One of Ghana's most relevant radio stations, Citi FM, has for the second consecutive time emerged as the leading English-speaking radio station in the 2017 GeoPoll ranking.

For 2017, Citi FM came second with a daily audience share of 84,000, as against Peace FM's, 111,000, whereas Joy FM came third with 83,000.

The Ranking also noted that, Citi FM saw the highest improvement in increasing its audience share. In Quarter Two, Citi FM increased its share from 9% to 11% and in Quarter Four as well.

The station's ranking is a huge improvement from 2016, where it came third nationally, but was still the topmost English station, whiles Peace FM came first, with Adom FM being second.

This is one of the few times that an English-speaking station has come second, considering that mostly, the top Akan-speaking stations take a wider lead in the ranking.

This is a proof that, the station, which celebrated its 13th anniversary on November 5, 2016, has become the preferred choice for many discerning radio listeners, as it remains committed to its mission of building the most influential radio brand, through innovative and quality radio programming.

According to the ranking, in quarter three of 2017, Citi FM was leading with a 13% share compared to 12% for Peace FM.

But Peace FM led in the average audience numbers in all four quarters throughout the year.

For radio, GeoPoll analysed data at the regional level in Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Western regions, as seen in the charts below.

In Ashanti, Hello, Nhyira, Kessben, and Luv led as the top four stations.

Throughout the year in Ashanti, Hello led in ratings, although in quarter four, there was stiffer competition between the top two stations: Both Hello FM and Nhyira had a 13% share. Kessben performed well through quarter three; however, Luv took the third spot in quarter 4 with 10% share.

In Western, Goodnews FM in Takoradi, and Space FM in Tarkwa, competed for the top spot, followed by Skyypower FM, and Rok FM competing for third.

Top TV stations in Ghana

Adom TV was the leading station in 2017 with 662,000 average viewers. It was followed by TV3 and UTV to close out the top three. Joy Prime sits in fourth at 364,000 average viewers.

Adom TV was the dominant station throughout 2017, holding the lead in viewers each quarter. Quarter four of 2017 had a bit more parity among the top stations, with Adom TV at 12.7% viewer share, TV3 at 12.4% share, and UTV with 11.3% share respectively.

The ranking also concluded that, Adom TV and Daily Graphic led Ghana Media Consumption in the year under review.

Newspaper Readership

GeoPoll found that Daily Graphic was the most popular daily newspaper, at 1.5 million readers per day, followed by the Daily Guide at 726,000, and the Ghanaian Times in third at 532,000.

The GeoPoll Media Measurement service has been examining ratings and audience share for the top stations in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Nigeria to provide media insights into markets where data is scarce.

GeoPoll has been doing this in Ghana through mobile phone surveys since 2014.

Ghana enjoys a vibrant media landscape with about 392 radio stations, 51 TV Stations as per the National Communications Authority of Ghana 2017 report and over 15 newspaper publications.

With the general lack of precise, granular audience measurement data, media buying brands, agencies, and media outlets hedge their bets when it comes to advertising spend.

GeoPoll said “By using our overnight media data, distribution of ad spend across a variety of channels and timeslots ensures that the target market is adequately reached with advertising, placements, and sponsorships.”

Citi FM picks two awards at CIMG Awards

Citi FM 97.3 in September 2017, picked up two awards at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) for the year 2016.

The awards which were for the Citi Breakfast Show and citifmonline.com according to CIMG is in “recognition of your excellence in strategic marketing in the year 2016.”

Whereas the Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Radio Programme of the Year, citifmonline.com was named as the Emerging Digital Media Organization.

This was the third time in four years the Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Radio Programme of the Year, a demonstration of the show's consistency in delivery quality radio service to discerning listeners in the country.

Citi FM wins 6 GJA awards; anti-galamsey campaign recognized

The station in December 2017, also strengthened its position as one of Ghana's leading radio brands as it bagged six awards at the Ghana Journalists Association [GJA] Awards at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

The station's anti-galamsey campaign, 'Stop Galamsey Now', which was launched in 2017, came up for special mention at the ceremony, with the station picking up an award for its unrelenting fight against the menace.

Citi FM's flagship programme, the Citi Breakfast Show, was named the best talkshow on radio, adding to the award it won at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards in September this year.

Citi FM also picked up honours for Best Political Reporting as well as an Anti-Corruption Award for the station.

Host of the station's news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Umaru Sanda Amadu, also picked up an award for his work in development journalism, which is contributing towards the attainments of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Another of the station's reporters, Kojo Agyeman, who emerged first runner-up in the 2017 edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards, was also given a special award for his reports.