Tourism Authority Clamps Down On Illegal Hospitality Businesses

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has served notice of plans to pursue all unlicensed hospitality establishments operating in the country.

The Authority contends that the illegal operations impedes its regulatory role hence the need to sanitise the sector.

The Acting Chief Executive of the GTA, Akwasi Agyemang who revealed this new plan tells Citi Business News his outfit will embark on a gradual process in achieving this aim.

“What we have decided to do is to give an amnesty so that those involved can come and register. Once they do the registration, then we can pursue enforcement of the law. But when we see you operating illegally, you pay administrative fees, among other costs.”

He added, “Also, bearing in mind that some of these establishments are transient; for instance in the afternoon when the teams are going round, there will be no bars but in the evening it turns into a drinking spot, we have identified some of these areas and we are saying they should come in and register voluntarily.”

The GTA boss believes the move will rake in more revenue for the country whilst ensuring all establishments operate under the required standards set by the authority.

He however stressed that non complaint institutions will have themselves to blame as his outfit will go after all such establishments soon.

“If they don't, we are embarking on what we call the “search and find”. Looking for establishments that are not registered and we will go after them”.

Mr. Agyemang spoke to Citi Business News on the sidelines of the launch of the Ghana Beverage Awards in Accra.

The awards, the second to be organized, will reward companies and allied entities that have distinguished themselves in the beverage industry for the year under review.