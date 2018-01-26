Could Negligence Of Duty And Needless Intervention By “Kumawuhene” Not Have Facilitated The Massacre Of The Two Policemen In Kumawu?

From reliable information reaching me from Kumawu, the spate of armed robberies in the area by the Fulanis that recently culminated in the death of two policemen could have been avoided had it not been for some negligence of duty on the part of the police and needless interventions.

I have been informed that sometime ago, a woman on board a vehicle from Kumawu-Drobonso on its way to Kumasi could hear some Fulanis on board same vehicle chatting on their mobile (cell) phones. They were planning or arranging armed robberies. They never knew that anyone on the bus (passenger car) understood their language.

Seeing everyone on the bus as say an Ashanti, they felt comfortable discussing their plans on the phone in their Fulani dialect. Little did they know that there was a woman on board who understood perfectly well their dialect but kept her cool?

As soon as the bus reached Kumawu, the woman is said to have dashed to the police station to tip the police off. They arrested the people. However, one Akwalakwaji, a staunch member of the NDC and its District Chairman, a close friend of “Kumawuhene” Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua quickly ran to inform the chief.

The chief then phoned the Kumawu-Sekyere District Police Commander to grant the suspects a bail. That was the end of the case. Had such a needless intervention not occurred and the police allowed to pursue vigorous investigations into the claim of the woman, the recent spate of armed robberies that saw the Member of Parliament of Sekyere Afram Plains, Mr Alex Adomako-Mensah (Hon), others and the murdered two police officers (Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Ashinyo) victims might not have occurred.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, must cause investigations into whether or not some such suspects were apprehended and bailed. If they were, what were the conditions set for their bail and who bailed them?

I have also been made to understand that Akwalakwaji has been bringing most of these Fulanis to the area and has been using his political influence and affiliation with the chief to facilitate his secret criminal activities and intents.

Many a Kumawuman citizen suspects Akwalakwaji’s involvement in the armed robberies that have recently come to torment the law-abiding citizens, although once warriors of the Ashanti region.

It is up to the police to conduct thorough investigations into the negligence of duty on the part of the police and the supposedly thoughtless intervention by the chief that indirectly propped the Fulanis to continue with their crimes until today.

Could the police divulge any crime stoppers phone number and email address on which we can contact them anonymously or otherwise to tip them off on some preparations of crimes by some criminals?

One “Teacher Nankwaase” from Kumawu-Bodomase must also be monitored. How I wish every Ghanaian were an informant in our quest to rid the country of armed robbers and corrupt people.

Rockson Adofo