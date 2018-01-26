Ministry Of Education Must Investigate The Headmaster Of Kumawu SHS For Harassment Of Students And Staff

Like a prophet who feels very uncomfortable with his calling of always prophesizing doom, however has no choice but to do as he has been tasked by God, such is the awkward but obligatory position in which I find myself as regards Kumawu Senior High School.

Being an alumnus of the school in the beginning of the 1970s, coupled with the fact that I hail from Kumawu, I am very much particular about whatever goes on in the school that can impact the lives of the students and the staff.

Good intentions alone cannot bring about the world peace unless they are backed by practical actions, so a saying goes. This is the reason why I have decided not to cease highlighting the deplorable attitudes of the headmasters when I become aware of.

In order not to beat about the bush, thus, beat the sides of the drum but to hit the nail right in the head, I am calling on the Ministry of Education to conduct immediate investigations into the alleged unprofessional attitudes by the Headmaster of the School, Reverend Francis Badu Agyare.

Although a Presbyterian Church priest, he has allegedly libidinally been pestering the female students and female staff members. Those denying him sex are said to be earmarked for his intense hatred, harassment and victimization.

Is it not a disgrace for him as a Headmaster to behave that irresponsibly? Is it not worse for him as a Church priest to be an uncontrollable womanizer? Instead of living a life worthy of emulation and appreciable to God, he has rather descended into the gutter making incessant sexual demands on the female students and staff.

He can make sexual requests to women as much as he likes but to use his position to intimidate, harass or victimize those who turn him down is where he is in trouble with the law. He is abusing his position. For making students or the staff feel threatened of their place in the school by their refusal to grant him his sexual desires is what I want the Ministry of Education to investigate. We send our wards to the school not to be sexually intimidated by someone who is rather to ensure their safety and protection against all forms of abuses, sexual misconducts and crimes.

I understand he releases the school’s truck to the public on request. Does he hire or leases it to them for hours or a day without charging the requesters any fee? Does the Ministry of Education allow for school buses to be leased to the public for an individual’s activities?

The Headmaster and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) are to clarify who is bringing the “SICK BAY”, Dispensary or Infirmary as one may call it, back to the school. Is it by the initiative of the association or some individual local chief in Kumawuman?

From the school’s newsletter sent to the parents/guardians dated 20 December 2017, the SICK BAY is being brought back by the PTA and funded by the students. However, some local chief in Kumawu went to the school and in a meeting with the staff declared that he is the one bringing it to the school. I need a clarification of this situation from the PTA.

I shall officially escalate this matter to the higher hierarchy should the Ministry of Education fail to thoroughly investigate this allegation of harassment to the female students and staff by the Headmaster.

I do not care a hoot if he has consensual sex with them but to see those who turn his animalistic sexual demands down as enemies marked for hatred and victimization is what annoys me. I find that attitude unethical, criminal and punishable.

Rockson Adofo