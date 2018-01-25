Guy Builds His Dog A Room To Welcome New Puppy

Getting a new sibling can be tough. Suddenly all that lovely attention is taken away from you because everyone is trying to satisfy a screaming bundle of vomit.

Molly the Westie, however, has been spared all that – because her human has built her her own little den.

When Michael McGowan found out he was going to be a dad, he decided to build Molly her own room under the stairs before the baby arrived.

Nothing existed under the stairs before and Michael wasn’t actually sure how big the space was as it was walled-in.

But he was right to take a punt on a dead space, because the results are incredible.

In fact, he’s so pleased with how it turned out – thanks to his builder Paul – that Michael’s entered the project into the MyBuilder ‘Job of the Year 2017’

‘I had a small idea and wasn’t even sure if it would be possible to achieve. I wanted to use what I thought was “dead space” under the stairs to build a small space for our dog.

Paul (our builder) was able to advise on the best way forward, before completing the work to a very high standard,’ he says.

He was very clean and tidy, bang on time and delivered exactly what was required. Not only did he finish the new doorway to tie in with the existing decor, he fully plasterboarded and even added additional power points in order to fit lighting.

‘Although a relatively small job the end result is outstanding… the best Doghouse in the country, bar none!!’