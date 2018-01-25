Mechanic To Sue Police Officer Over Breach Of Agreement

David Asante-Apeatu, IGP

A mechanic Gideon Vormawor, has threatened to sue a policeman at the police headquarters for refusing to pay a balance of Ghc3, 000 after repair works was carried out on his car.

Narrating his ordeal to the Telegraph Ghana in Accra, Gideon Vormawor said Sergeant Peter Pomevor who is attached to the operations department at the police headquarters has refused to pay back the money spent repairing his Daewoo Matiz car last year which is a breach of the agreement both of them had.

According to Gideon Vormawor, it was agreed that he pre-finances the cost of items needed for the repair works such as spraying, spare parts and other charges with everything put at GHc6, 000.

“After reaching an agreement which was documented, Sergeant Peter Pomevor paid GHc3, 000 and had refused to pay the balance of GHc3, 000,” the mechanic stated.

He also indicated that, Sergeant Pomevor said he is “untouchable and he won’t pay the balance and he would also ensure the case becomes a ‘foolish case’ because the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante Apeatu listens to him.”

When contacted to hear his side of the story, Sergeant Peter Pomevor confirmed the allegation and said he needed to sit down and renegotiate with the mechanic.

He arrogantly told this reporter that if he pays the balance of GHc3, 000, the mechanic will die and went ahead to threaten the reporter that if he goes ahead to publish the story, he will sue him.

The mechanic is therefore calling on the police administration to help him get his money from Sergeant Peter Pomevor because he took a loan for the repairs works of which his guarantors are harassing him for their money.