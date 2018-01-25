Committee Sitting On Cash-For-Seat Invites Accountant General Over Ministry's Accounts

The Special Investigative Committee probing the alleged sale of presidential seats to expats has summoned Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Asante Ofosuhene to assist it with its work.

The chief government accountant is expected to brief the lawmakers about circumstances that led to the creation of Trades Ministry account used for the collection of monies during the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards (GEBA) last year.

The spokesperson for the Parliamentary committee, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah told Joy News Thursday the Controller is in the position to “shed light on some of the issues” being probed by the Committee.

Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Asante Ofosuhene

“We want him to enlighten us” on the accounts used by the Trades Ministry, he said.

The emergency sitting comes hours after the Committee had an in-camera meeting with some expatriate businesses alleged to have paid $100,000 to the Ministry.

Already, the committee has met at least seven people who have given their statements before it.

But Mr Buabeng Asamoah said the Controller and Accountant General could be the last before the Committee presents its report to Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

“We are going to have him questioned [but] he should be the last,” he said, not ruling out the possibility of meeting any other person if it becomes necessary.