Tackling The Armed Robbery Menace: One District One Factory Policy Is Curative

The recent attack on the Kwabenya police station by some boisterous homicidal brats, which led to the death of an innocent police officer, was revoltingly ugly and must be condemned with no uncertain terms.

It is absolutely true that in the past, some innocent police officers have regrettably lost their lives in their line of duty at the hands of bloody-minded armed robbers.

The fact is, much as the police officers have a duty of care, they must not and cannot take chances when dealing with the impenitent and sanguineous criminals, who are obviously careless about human lives.

Given the circumstances, I would like to believe that the successful implementation of one district one factory policy will take care of the alarming criminal activities in our homes, on the streets and in our work places.

It is for this reason that I have been urging all well-meaning Ghanaians to extol Nana Addo on his expedient one district one factory policy which may turn out to be the curative for the existential armed robbery menace.

Of course, one may rightly argue that armed robbers aren’t limited to those with idle hands. But the all-important question we should ask is: are the sceptics oblivious to the saying that “the devil finds work for idle hands?”

There is no gainsaying the fact that in recent times, there have been unprecedented criminal activities in our communities.Suffice it to state that the scumbags continued to have an unfettered fun.

Regrettably, though, whenever we skim through the daily tabloids, turn on our Televisions and Radios; they are always reporting the revoltingly ugly activities of armed robbers.

Obviously, I am not referring to petty thieves-pocket pickers, goat, yam, plantain or cassava thieves. I am rather referring to the hardened criminals who are often equipped with machine guns, semi-automatic weapons, bazookas, and rifles.

They, the scumbags, are well marshalled, and, they routinely carry out their infamous activities with military precisions, and can strike as lighting, and as deadly and destructive as molten magma.

Indeed, it is my fervent hope and prayers that none of my dear ones, friends, minions, or even my enemies, ever fall a victim to these boisterous and homicidal scumbags. These armed robbers are indeed brutal, heartless, vicious, and are scumbags of the highest order.

In fact, if you inadvertently come into contact with these ‘homicidal brats, and fortunate enough to survive the ordeal, you will remain the luckiest person on the planet. In other words, an unfortunate encounter with these brats is simply an illustrative case of “a dead man walking”.

Verily, the activities of these scumbags know no bounds. These scumbags wickedly go about stripping their victims of their hard-earned money and possessions. And, they rape, maim, kill, and often leaving their victims frightened for life.

Trust me, dearest reader, the activities of these scumbags do not end on the highways alone. They, the brats, carry their activities to our homes, banks, businesses, and market places. Therefore it is not surprising that after putting up beautiful houses, and installing doors and windows, you still have to fortify them with extra burglary iron bars.

In actual fact, people have become prisoners in their homes, primarily due to the activities of these homicidal hoodlums.

Frankly speaking, these hoodlums are making life very unbearable for citizens and also discouraging potential investors from making any meaningful investments in the country. Thus, it is incumbent on the authorities to curb the activities of the shameless hoodlums.

We must not and cannot look on unconcerned and give in to potential nation wreckers. To this end, I will urge all Ghanaians to endeavour to collaborate with the security forces to ‘fish out’ the blood-testy criminals in our midst.

Perhaps, some citizens are harbouring these scumbags-armed robbers. And, whatever their reasons, it is somehow inconsequential for a true Ghanaian to shield an armed robber.

Let me state that whistle blowing is volitional,nonetheless, betraying these potential nation wreckers will go a long way to brighten a corner!

And more so I would suggest that any enactment should make it unlawful for anyone to knowingly shield an armed robber. And the punishment for such act should be extremely punitive.

As a matter of fact, we cannot and must not sit idly and allow these scumbags to win the battle; bring back the capital punishment in armed robbery cases.

To be quite honest, we should not be sending the blood-testy scumbags to prisons and feed them, and only for them to come out and terrorise us more. That, for me, is inconsequential. Let them swallow their own bitter pills! Annihilate them!

All the same, I strongly believe that we could disarm a large number of these scumbags if we managed to set up factories all over the place.

So I will urge Nana Addo and his ebullient team to go ahead and implement their one district one factory policy. For, if nothing at all, the unemployed will at least find something meaningful to do.

And, in so doing, we will surely prevent “the devil from finding work for idle hands”.

K. Badu, UK