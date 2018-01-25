Ofori Atta Bond Matters Far From Over: Brogya Genfi Goes All Out To Appeals Court

The Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he will proceed to the Appeals Court to establish a case of conflict of interest against the Finance Minister in a government bond issuance matter.

Yaw Brogya Genfi said there are serious issues in the Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) report against Ken Ofori-Atta which government has ignored for a long time.

Speaking to Ayisha Ibrahim on The Pulse Wednesday, he said, “I am also going to deal with all the issues in the report and one of them is the assets declaration.”

CHRAJ commenced the investigations after Mr Brogya Genfi, petitioned it in April 2017, to probe Ken Ofori-Atta’s position in the issuance of a government bond.

According to Mr Genfi, Ken Ofori-Atta secured 95 percent of the bond for his family and friends.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

However, CHRAJ said in its report that: “On the basis of the evidence available to the Commission, it has come to the conclusion and therefore holds that, the allegations by the complainant that the respondent has contravened Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution by putting himself in a conflict of interest situation in relation to the issuance of the 5-year, 7-year, 10-year and 15-year bonds, have not been substantiated,” it said in its report on the matter.

Although there was no evidence that the Finance Minister benefited personally from the transaction, the Commission found breaches of the rules on the issuance of bonds.

These breaches, Mr Genfi said ought to be pursued.

“There is the matter of the breach of Public Financial Management Act. Fortunately for me, that issue is already at the Supreme Court. There is also the case of not declaring all the assets he has as a public officer.

“This is a serious issue if we want to call for accountability and fighting corruption,” he said.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is only paying lip service to the issue of corruption.

Mr Genfi said if the President were serious “about fighting corruption when he met the media last week, he should have touched on this issue."

He adds: "When public officers hide their liability and assets from the Auditor General, it gives room for them to operate anyway that they want.”

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim