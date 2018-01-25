WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (23) Love Others Too

"Don't look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too" [Philippians 2:4] NLT

Christianity is a relationship between you and God.

And that relationship has to be extended to others too.

Others here means everyone regardless of colour or religion.

You have seen the light.

Don't you care about those unsaved or troubled?

As look for your interest, care for others in the community, schools, church and those who are less privileged in the society.

In your closet pray for them. Think and show love towards someone.

Today and beyond take interest in others too.

Make it part of your agenda.

God bless for showing love.

Prayer

Dear Lord, empowered us to demonstrate unflinching love toward others in Jesus ' name, Amen

