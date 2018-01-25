2,600 Square Metre Facility Commissioned By Servair Ghana At KIA

Servair Ghana has commissioned its new 2,600 square metre facility at the Kotoka International Airport, a facility expected to prepare 2,500 meal a day.

Servair is a catering and logistics provider in France and Africa, which began operations in Ghana in 2011, in partnership with the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and another local partner.

Mr Christian Gauthier, Executive Vice President at Servair, said the construction of the new facility, an investment of GH¢14,000,000 (about 2.8 million Euros) was a statement of the company's intention to continue to expand in Ghana, especially as the market had become a key part of its African network over the past six years of operations.

'This new facility testifies to our commitment to a market where we entered six years ago and makes Ghana one of the key pillars of our African networks while also strengthening our position as the leader in airline catering in the rapidly developing continent,' he said.

He said the facility, an ultra-modern one with its own organic garden, will deliver catering to more than 200 flights for its seven client companies, as well as dozens of other external clients.

Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Aviation, who commissioned the facility, commended Servair for expanding its business through the construction of the new facility, saying it was a manifestation of government's creation of a conducive environment for sustained business and growth with the aviation industry in Ghana.

She said government was poised to build the most business-friendly economy in Africa which will create jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians, a move which had attracted a lot of prospective investors in the aviation sector.

'…with the anticipated rise of passenger numbers as a result of the construction of Terminal 3, the inauguration of this new unit is very appropriate. This will in no doubt enable the travelling public to enjoy warm and friendly travel experience,' she noted.

She urged employees of Servair to work hard to help maintain the edifice.

Mr John Attafuah, Managing Director of the GACL, said the company was proud of its ownership of 31 percent shares in Servair Ghana, the GACL's first Private Public Partnership, and commended management of Servair for their foresight in putting up the facility.

'Over the past years, the GACL has partnered the private sector where necessary to develop facilities and services that would be beneficial to the industry…with Terminal 3 coming on in the next few months, GACL is gradually inching closer to achieving its vision of Kotoka international airport and Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in west Africa'.

He pledged the GACL's continued commitment to supporting all its stakeholders and urged Servair Ghana to continue to display the high level of professionalism it was noted for, for the god of the industry.

The ceremony was also attended by the French Ambassador to Ghana, Francois Pujolas and other stakeholders.