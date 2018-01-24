2018 IMANIFESTO Report: Assessment Of The First Year Of The NPP Government

President Nana Akufo- Addo

For the past seven years, IMANI has been assessing the manifestos of key political parties in Ghana using a framework called “IMANIFESTO”. IMANIFESTO analyses the parties’ manifestos using a coding system comprised of quantitative as well as qualitative indicators. Our framework helps to determine the feasibility or otherwise of manifesto promises, the level of execution of such promises and to some extent, the impact they have on the wellbeing of the citizens of Ghana.

In keeping with our tradition and with the support of OSIWA, we have conducted an assessment of the first year in office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and have subsequently produced a Report which was launched today, Wednesday January 24, at the Tang Palace Hotel.

The Report evaluates the 2016 manifesto promises of the NPP and the corresponding steps that have been taken in achieving or executing them. The Report also highlights the major milestones of the ruling party and provides actionable recommendations where there are gaps or shortfalls in terms of execution.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT