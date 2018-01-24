Despite Donald Trump reportedly dismissing African nations as
Zimbabwe's new leader wants Trump golf courses
Despite Donald Trump reportedly dismissing African nations as "shitholes", Zimbabwe's new president said Wednesday he would welcome the US president to build a golf course in his country.
"If President Trump came here today when I am still around I would... say: 'Oh, Mr President, Zimbabwe is open for business'," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"I know Americans like to play golf -- come and build golf courses... build hotels, I will give you incentives," he added. "We are open and we want to catch up with the rest of the region."
He was replying to a question about reported remarks by Trump earlier this month in which the US president allegedly complained about opening borders to immigrants from "shithole countries".
Mnangagwa took office in November after a shock military takeover led to the resignation of long-time president Robert Mugabe.
In his appearance at Davos, he promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses.