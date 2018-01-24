HR Personnel Urged To Uphold Professional Standards

Human Resource professionals in the country have been urged to uphold professional standards to play key roles in their respective companies.

This, according to the Vice President, Global Operation at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Robert Garcia is the only way they can be seen as strategic partners in their organizations.

He made the comment when he paid a courtesy call on the management of SME focused OmniBank in Accra Tuesday.

Mr. Garcia also underscored the need for practitioners especially in Ghana to seek professional certification to be able to rock shoulders with colleagues in various fields.

He however commended the human resource department of OmniBank for its good HR practices after transitioning from Union Savings and Loans to a bank.

Also, the Managing Director of OmniBank, Philip Oti-Mensah emphasized the need for organization to resource its HR department.

He indicated that, they play very crucial role in ensuring the company is successful thus could spell doom for any company who relegate HR to the background.

Mr. Oti-Mensah maintained that, for every organization to succeed, it must invest heavily in its HR department to achieve the needed results.

Expressing his excitement , the Head of Human Resource at OmniBank, Stephen Takyi Adeakye attributed the success to hardworking team in the company.

He said they continue to train staff and national service personnel on best practices because they are the brand ambassadors of the bank.

Mr. Adeakye said he will champion the campaign for OmniBank to be part of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to sharpen their skills in the field.

