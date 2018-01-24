WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With (21) Be Clothe With Humility

"Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time,"

[1 Peter 5:6] NKJV

Humility is having the characteristics of being humble.

When Elisha humbled himself before Elijah, he [Elisha] was exalted by receiving a double portion of Elijah's anointing.

Humility is a key if you want to have a good relationship with God.

If you want a crown or reward from home, church, workplace then humble yourself.

For God exalts those who humble themselves.

Remember God does not exalt the proud or arrogant rather the humble.

Today, be clothe with humility.

Prayer

Lord Jesus, lead us to chat the path of humility, Amen.

