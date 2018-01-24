WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (22) Honor Your Parents

"Honor thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee."

[Exodus 20:12]

KJV

God gave this commandment to the Israelites under the tutelage of God's servant Moses.

Take a look at the scripture again and you will realised that there is a reward for honoring your parents.

And that is your days may be long on this earth according to God's plan.

It's one commandment that guarantees one's life span on this earth.

However we take it for granted. Some don't show a bit of respect for their own parents, leaders or superiors.

No wonder people die at a certain age and we are like "What a shock"!.

Beloved no matter the socio-economic status of your parents, pastors, leaders including people around you respect and honor them.

As you respect and honor them, you are fulfilling God's command.

God is watching.

God bless you.

Prayer

Holy Spirit set our minds always to respect and honor our parents, leaders in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

