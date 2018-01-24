Hospitality Sector: Government Challenged To Abolish Killer Industry Laws

Ghana Hotels Association 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and Managing Director of Volta View Hotel, Mr. Hudson KoJo Ablordepey has called on the government to abolish laws hampering the development and growth of the Hotel Industry in Ghana over the weekend at an event organized to celebrate Industry players.

Mr. Hudson, who was the Chairman of the 3rd Ghana Hotels Association Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel have described decades and outstayed laws relating to the hotel industry as irrelevant since draws back the development and growth of the industry and its players.

This he says, does not encourage one to be interested in the industry and drives investors away, hence the country loses revenues and taxes that can be used to harness the finances of the government.

Some of the laws he spoke about are among the Spirit Ordinance Amendment Act, 1928 which he said, was even abolished by Ghana's Colonial master's, UK; the source of Ghana's laws over 5 decades ago, Act 462,1993 and Environmental Protection Agency Law 206, which he said needs a review in order to create an enabling environment for the growth of the Hotel Industry in Ghana.

To him, " Some Laws needs to be revised, others reviewed, while some others totally scrapped, especially the Spirit Ordinance Amendment Act 1928 which was abolished in the UK decades ago, our colonial masters".

He further went on to admonish the Authorities at the various District Assemblies across the Country to adopt innovative ways of taxing and levying Hotels in order not to create undue and unfair ways of generating revenue for their assemblies.