KB Asante Was A Shining Example Of Decency, Statesmanship—Sly Mensah

A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and a respected cadre of the National Democratic Congress, Sylvester Mensah has described the late Dr K.B Asante as a shining example. Below is the full statement by the former CEO on his face book wall.

The late KB Asante, a retired diplomat and educationist was a shining example of decency, humility, healthy lifestyle, patriotism, diplomacy, statesmanship and rich experience!

He devoted most of his latter years to both print and electronic media commentary on trending national issues and matters of historical interest for today's society. While he was far from being confrontational, frankness, depth and clarity of thought were his strength.

He paid his dues to mother Ghana and all acknowledge and appreciate his contribution. Today the good old man is journeying to his eternal rest. We thank God for his life and pray that the Grace and Favour that availed for him throughout the ages would also radiate around our life so we can live to the fullest. His example is his legacy for us all.

May the good Lord give him a well deserved rest. Our condolences and prayers are with his immediate and extended family, his close associates and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.