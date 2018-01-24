Supporters Of NPP MP Arrested For Assaulting Court Bailiff

Some supporters of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi, have been busted by the District Police Commander for Asante Akyem North, DSP Joe Appiah for assaulting a High Court bailiff, Mr. Blay who was to serve a court injunction to the Constituency Chairman of NPP in the Asante Akyem North, Mr. Sampson Agyei.

This court injunction was sought by some NPP activists in the Constituency who were denied access to pick nomination forms to contest in the ongoing polling station executive elections.

According to one of the plaintiffs, Mr. Godwin Kwao, the Party instructed that 15 forms be given to every polling station but in the case of Asante Akyem North, 5 forms were only given to the supposed supporters of the MP and which was followed by acclamation whilst eligible party faithful wanted to contest.

"It was against this backdrop that we sought for court injunction to enable the whole process to be done again in an orderly manner but when the bailiff brought the injunction on Thursday, 18th January 2018, these supporters of the MP physically assaulted him and one of my co-plaintiff, Dennis Appiah and therefore prevented the bailiff from giving the injunction to the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Sampson Agyei",Godwin added.

Dennis Appiah lodged an official complaint at the Police in Agogo and this led to the arrest of the two who were identified as Nana Sarpong popularly known as Mokobili and the other name was only given as Ibrahim.

The Police Commander who was transferred to the District just recently fumed that, he will not tolerate such things under his watch.