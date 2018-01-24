Kejetia Terminal Complex Project To Be Ready In July

Feverish preparations for the completion and handing over of the Kejetia Terminal Complex project in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, gear up following the installation of street lights, construction of roundabouts, distilling and redirecting of the Subin river for free flow, tarring of roads that link Adum, Pampaso, Dr Mensah and Mbrom.

According to the Brazilian construction firm CONTRACTA ENGINEERING LTD, these will enhance the beauty of Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi, when completed and commissioned in April 2018.

The $198-million facility, which started in July 2015, has facilities such as CCTV systems powered by a solar power generation plant on the roof, modern sewerage and waste management facilities, a water reservation and sewer treatment station, among others.

Other facilities to be provided include a large convenient parking lot, a modern bus terminal, a clinic, a police station, a crèche and some community facilities that will all change the skyline of Kumasi after completion.

The Consultant to the Brazilian Company, CONTRACTA ENGINEERING LTD handling the project, Emmanuel Danso in an interview with Otec News’ reporter Agya Sam on Tuesday, January 24, 2018, explained that upon completion of the project, the stress of reaching the afore-mentioned suburbs within the Metropolis will be a thing of the past.

The Consultant pointed out that with the cleaning of law suitcases in the court concerning the project, the commissioning of the project will take place on schedule.

The commissioning of the project will be performed by Prez Nana Akufo Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.