PWC And COTVET Reach Agreement For Skills Gap Analysis

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) has entered into an agreement with PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PWC) Ghana Limited, to conduct a Skills Gap Analysis and Audit in seven priority areas.

The sectors which form phase one of the entire project include; Agriculture; Manufacturing; Construction; Information Communication Technology; Tourism and Hospitality; Energy (Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas), Electronics; Automation and Electrical.

The auditing firm is expected to among other things, profile occupations in all the seven priority areas; develop a directory of the skill-sets requirement of all sectors; conduct programs audit of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and Technical Universities and their related skills-set; conduct analysis of the skills gap identified in occupations within sectors; and determine the program relevant to the world of work with stakeholders.

The exercise, according to a statement signed by Executive Director, COTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei-Asamoah, and released in Accra, Thursday, January 18, 2018, the partnership forms part of the various measures outlined in the five-year TVET transformational agenda (2018-2022).

“The analysis and audit findings will contribute to the setting up of Sectors Skills Councils to help with the generation and upgrading of standards within the Competency-Based Training (CBT) Framework”, the statement in part quoted Dr. Kyei-Asamoah as saying after signing the agreement on behalf of COTVET.

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training is a national body set up by an Act of Parliament to coordinate and oversee all aspects of technical and vocational education and training in the country.

The project, being pursued by COTVET, is in line with the government’s renewed focus on making TVET the bedrock of its agenda to industrialise the country’s economy and Ghana beyond aid.

The COTVET as part of advancing its mandate of overseeing, regulating and giving policy advice to the Government is leading the process of transforming TVET delivery to make it relevant to the industry by producing the required expertise to propel growth with specified sectors in the long term.