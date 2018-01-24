Total Number Of 48 Policemen Have Died In The Line Of Duty Within 4-Years

Data analyzed by The Finder shows that at least 48 police officers paid the ultimate price of death in the discharge of their constitutional duties to protect lives and property in Ghana from 2013 to date.

The number of officers killed each year during the period is 2013 – 13; 2014 – 11; 2015 – seven; 2016 – six; 2017 – seven and 2018 – four.

Screening through the data compiled by the Ghana Police Service for each year, The Finder discovered that at least 15 out of the 48 were killed by armed robbers and unidentified gunmen.

The affected officers died in several circumstances, including during exchange of fire with armed robbers, motor accidents, stabbing, being run over by vehicles, and police crossfire.

During the period, three police officers were mistakenly killed by police fire,who mistook them for armed robbers.

Some three police officers were also stabbed to death in line of duty.

A total of nine police officers lost their lives when they were either knocked down or run over by vehicles during the period.

THE 4 OFFICERS WHO DIED IN LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi

Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi was killed on Sunday, January 21, 2018, when armed men, numbering about six, attacked the Kwabenya Police Station at dawn and forcibly freed seven prisoners.

General Lance Corporal Danso Animon

In another situation, General Lance Corporal (G/LCpl) Danso Animon of the Cape Coast Operations Unit was also killed Friday dawn when he was run over and dragged under a cargo truck for about 40 metres at a snap checkpoint at Gomoa Abotsia in the Central Region.

Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo

On Wednesday, January 10, 2018, some unknown armed persons shot and killed two police officers and wounded another at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased have been identified as Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo.

The police officers were returning to their base at Kumawu after performing the day’s duties at Drobonso in the Afram Plains area of the Ashanti Region.

THE 7 OFFICERS WHO DIED IN LINE OF DUTY IN 2017

G/Cpl Robert Kumi Ackah

General Corporal (G/Cpl) Robert Kumi Ackah, a member of the Rapid Deployment Force in Tamale in the Northern Region, was killed in crossfire.

On May 28, 2017, he was on a bus escort duty from Tamale to Accra.

On reaching a section of the road at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region, he had information that the road was blocked by armed robbers who were robbing other passengers.

G/Cpl Ackah alighted from the bus and walked to the scene to assist, but he was mistakenly shot and killed in crossfire.

G/L/Cpl Daniel Owusu

On July 13, 2017, General Lance Corporal (G/L/Cpl) Daniel Owusu, a member of Community Policing Unit in the in Greater Accra Region, was shot and killed by armed robbers at Abeka Lapaz whilst on routine community patrol duties.

G/L/Cpl Michael Kpoyi

A member of the Tema Rapid Deployment Force, General Lance Corporal (G/L/Cpl) Michael Kpoyi died when two unidentified persons riding an unregistered motorcycle fired several shots at him.

He lost control of his motorcycle and fell into a gutter in the bush near Sawiz Filling Station on the Michel Camp road, close to Ashaiman Roundabout.

G/Cpl Jakpa Biitleeb Yamdauk

On June 25, 2017, General Corporal (G/Cpl) Jakpa Biitleeb Yamdauk, stationed at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, died in a motor accident whilst returning to Wa from Kumasi on escort duties when the bus he was travelling in ran into an articulated truck.

G/Const Courage Agbetsiafa

A member of the regional visibility team at Ho in the Volta Region, General Constable (G/Const) Courage Agbetsiafa was part of a patrol team which was involved in a motor accident on the Juapong-Kpong road, and died at the hospital on May 10, 2017.

G/Const Daniel Kwesi Appiah

General Constable (G/Const)Daniel Kwesi Appiah, a member of the Rapid Deployment Force in the Western Regional capital of Takoradi, was electrocuted by a 33KVA transformer on August 6, 2017 while on duty at Aiyinase Osagyefo Power Barge.

G/L/Cpl Frank Degbey

General Lance Corporal (G/L/Cpl)Frank Degbey,stationed at Dulugu in the Western Region, died from a fatal accident at Anoma Nkwanta, near Jema in the Brong Ahafo Region, on December 22, 2017 involving a State Transport Company (STC) bus he was escorting from Takoradi to Bolgatanga.

THE 6 OFFICERS WHO DIED IN LINE OF DUTY IN 2016

D/Cpl Francis Amenyo Aballo

On May 28, 2016, D/Cpl Francis Amenyo Aballo, who was with the Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was shot and killed by armed robbers at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region.

PW/L/Cpl Esther Kagya Junior

PW/L/Cpl Esther Kagya Junior died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while receiving treatment for injuries sustained when she was knocked down by a motorbike rider while she was performing a snap check duty at Kwamekrom/Bibiani.

The unfortunate incident took place on December 8, 2016.

G/Const Kwakuvi Hukporti

Unidentified persons shot and killed General Constable (G/Const)Kwakuvi Hukporti at Winchau in the Upper West Region.

While riding a motorbike to his duty post on December 24, 2016, he saw a motorbike abandoned in the middle of the road at a section of the road at Fulariyi, a suburb of Winchau.

As he tried to find out why the motorbike was abandoned, he was shot by an unidentified person, and he died.

G/Cpl Humphery Lumor

General Corporal (G/Cpl) Humphery Lumor, stationed at Kukuo in the Brong Ahafo Region, was on June 30, 2016 hit by a bullet when his patrol team, which was responding to a distress call, was caught in exchange of fire with armed robbers, leading to his unfortunate death on July 2, 2016.

G/Cpl Frank Komla Klu

On June 17, 2016, General Corporal (G/Cpl) Frank Komla Klu of the Sunyani visibility team in the Brong Ahafo Region died when armed robbers attacked a passenger bus he was escorting from Kwame Danso in the Brong Ahafo Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

G/Const. Francis Osei Amankwa

General Constable (G/Const) Francis Osei Amankwa, stationed at Wassa Juabu in the Western Region,was shot and killed when eight armed robbers attacked a taxi cab he and five others were travelling in on the Sefwi Bekwai-Asankragwa road after close of duty.

The incident happened on March 16, 2016 when he was returning to his station after close of duty.

THE 7 OFFICERS WHO DIED IN 2015

G/Const Emmanuel Nii Atseku

General Constable (G/Const) Emmanuel Nii Atseku was shot dead by suspected armed robbers whilst on duty at Radiance LPG station, near Power House in Ho, on September 22, 2015.

G/Cpl Prince Charles Akata

General Corporal (G/Cpl) Prince Charles Akata was also shot and killed by armed robbers on January 7, 2015 whilst on lawful duty at Weija.

G/Const Luke Dantour and G/Const Ransford Boakye

On February 4, 2015, G/Const Luke Dantour and G/Const Ransford Boakye were killed at Shai Hills when a KIA truck rammed into the service vehicle they were using for patrols.

G/Sgt Albert Adubah, G/Sgt Sampson Attah and G/L/Cpl Solomon Okyere

General Sergeant (G/Sgt) Albert Adubah, G/Sgt Sampson Attah and G/L/Cpl Solomon Okyere were run over by vehicles whilst on snap check duties at their designated posts.

G/Sgt Adubah's incident occurred on October 26, 2015; G/Sgt Attah's death happened on January 27, 2015; and G/L/Cpl Okyere's demise took place on February 2, 2015.

THE 11 OFFICERS WHO DIED IN 2014

Constables George Nyiko and Jegri Tabalim

Constables George Nyiko and Jegri Tabalim both died in the Northern Region on June 12 while on duty at Gambaga.They were attacked by unidentified gunmen who shot them to death.

Inspector Joshua Codjoe Nutsakpuui

Inspector Joshua Codjoe Nutsakpuui also died in the Northern Region on March 12 in a motor accident while leading a highway patrol team; however, the other members of the patrol team escaped unhurt.

General Constable Evans Amoako

GeneralConstable Evans Amoako was knocked down by a vehicle while performing traffic management duties at Sekondi in the Western Region on January 12.

General Lance Corporal Mark Kofi Azure

General Lance Corporal Mark Kofi Azure was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on the Accra-Aburi-Koforidua road while on snap check duties on November 15 in the Eastern Region.

Theodora Yirenkyi (PW/INSPR)

Theodora Yirenkyi (PW/INSPR) also died in the Eastern Region on August 31 in a motor accident while returning from Kumasi on official duties.

Inspector Martin Silas Addae

Inspector Martin Silas Addae died on August 2 while returning to his post from a colleague's funeral as a representative.

Constable Theophilus Sackey

Constable Theophilus Sackey died in Tema on July 14 in an accident while attending to a duty call at Doryumu, near Dodowa, with other colleagues who survived.

Corporal Osei Tutu

Corporal Osei Tutu, a dispatch rider, died in an accident whilst leading the convoy of the Mauritius Prime Minister when he visited the Northern Region.

General/Constable William Tenkorang

General/Constable William Tenkorang was knocked down from his motorbike by a commercial vehicle in Tema while en route to Dodowa for duty.

General/Constable Edem Sefogah

General/Constable Edem Sefogah died in the Volta Region on February 13 while on Local Knowledge Tour.

THE 13 OFFICERS WHO DIED IN 2013

Inspector Yakubu Awusi

Inspector Yakubu Awusi was stabbed to death at his duty post on December 30, 2013.

General Sergeant Louis Fenyi

General Sergeant Louis Fenyi died on November 2, 2013 through a motor accident on his way to effect arrest.

Lance Corporal David Bonsu

In the same vein, Lance Corporal David Bonsu also died on November 2, 2013 through a motor accident on his way to effect arrest.

Sergeant Anthony Nyarko

Sergeant Anthony Nyarko was killed in a motor accident during traffic duties on August 27, 2013.

Corporal Ackah Patrick

Corporal Ackah Patrick died at his duty post on September 9, 2013.

Corporal Ebenezer Obeng

Corporal Ebenezer Obeng died in a motor accident during escort duties on July 8, 2013.

Corporal Jutta Dormenu

Corporal Jutta Dormenu was stabbed to death by a suspected armed robber on September 30, 2013.

Corporal Korankye George

Corporal Korankye George was killed during an encounter with armed robbers on May 16, 2013.

Corporal Ernest Acheampong

Corporal Ernest Acheampong died in a motor accident at Alavanyo on July 14, 2013.

Corporals Francis Appiah and Emmanuel Tetteh

Corporals Francis Appiah and Emmanuel Tetteh were killed by police fire during an encounter with armed robbers on September 3, 2013.

Constable Kofi Sakyi and General Constable Elias Adjei Parry

On October 19, 2013, Constable Kofi Sakyi was killed in a motor accident while General Constable Elias Adjei Parry was run over by an articulated truck during barrier duties on August 1, 2013.

Police officers to receive GH?50,000 insurance cover

David Asante-Apeatu, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has announced that every police officer would soon have a GH?50,000 insurance cover.

He said the amount would be used in case of death in the line of duty and three children would be catered for from nursery to tertiary.

He added that even if one should die accidentally or a natural death, the family would be entitled to GH?25,000, and if an officer should suffer permanent disability, he or she would be entitled to GH?25,000.

GH?2,000 for killed officers

Last year, the Interior Minister described as inadequate, a welfare package of GH?2,000 given to families of killed officers, however, families of some officers who perished last year, including Corporal Robert Ackah, were lucky to receive GH?5,000 from the police command in the Northern Region.

Police contribute to funeral expenses

The service buys coffin, bears the cost of funeral and also makes donation at the funeral.

Posthumous promotions

Some officers get promoted posthumously depending on the circumstances that led to their death.

Workman's Compensation

The benefits offered officers who die in line of duty include a Workman's Compensation, which is paid to the deceased's next of kin, which is a one-off lump sum.

Gratuity and pension

According to the Police Administration, every officer who loses his life in line of duty is paid a gratuity by the administration, as well as pension contributions by their pension scheme.

Full military burial

Officers who perish in line of duty are given full military burial per the statutes of the Ghana Police Administration to honour their memories.