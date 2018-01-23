Ejisu Senior High School Hit By Sex For Fees And Grades

Female Students of the Ejisuman Senior High School are calling on the necessary Ministries and agencies to as a matter of urgency to save them from sexual abuse and harassment from some teachers and non–teaching staff in the school.

A final year student of the school who spoke to the host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah, on condition of anonymity confirmed that most of the teachers constantly harass them for sex in exchange for school fees and grades.

This according to her has brought discipline to its lowest level in the school and added that the school’s academic performance has been deteriorating as a result of the teachers’ unacceptable behaviour.

She further indicated that the teachers seize their cell phones and are released on the condition that he engages them the students in sexual intercourse with them.