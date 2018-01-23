Majority Leader Supports Minority's Demand For Dr. Bawumia's Health Status

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu, has backed calls by the Minority in Parliament for a full disclosure on the health status of the Vice President.

He said the Minority Leader’s calls are legitimate but their request will be granted after doctors in the United Kingdom given the right diagnosis of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Mensah Bonsu was reacting to members of the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in parliament who are calling for a full disclosure of the ailment that has forced Dr Bawumia to seek medical leave in the UK.

“We all go to seek medical attention sometimes in the country and other times abroad,” he said adding it depends on the person's condition.

“I do remember that when MPs had to access the facilities at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, for many of the tests that were run on us, they [hospital authorities] had to send the samples to South Africa,” he said.

He lamented that sometimes it takes a week or more to get the test results for the doctor to diagnose and give the right medication.

“So, if something happens to someone and the person requires an immediate attention the person has to be at the source where the samples can quickly be run at the lab without delay,” he said.

On Monday, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) described as insensitive calls by some members of the Minority for a full disclosure on the Vice President’s health status.

Nana Obiri Boahen said he disagrees with such calls advising the Minority to be more “humane” and show compassion for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Courtesy and good manners demand that if somebody is ill we wish them well for a healthy recovery,” he told Joy News.

Earlier in an interview with Joy News, Builsa South NDC MP, Clement Apaak, had questioned why the NPP is unhappy with such demands when it was the government that announced that he was unwell.

“If you told us that he wasn’t well, is it not logical that we ask for why and what is wrong with him? How can we get that without a full disclosure?” he quizzed.

The Builsa South MP said although they have wished him well and prayed for a speedy recovery, they still have the right to demand from the government what is wrong with him.