I've No Hand In Dr Asiama's Resignation--BoG Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank has broken his silence on developments surrounding the resignation of the second Deputy Governor.

Dr Ernest Addison said he is the last person to do anything to make Dr Johnson Asiama feel uncomfortable when he was in office.

He was responding to allegations that the Dr Asiama was forced to resign in December last year because the environment was not conducive.

“I had been known to be saying that for the first time, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) had three Governors who were from within.

Dr Johnson Asiama

“And I was quite proud to have all three Governor coming from the Research Department, where I was once the director, so I am the last person to make him feel uncomfortable,” Dr Addison said.

Legal counsel for Dr Asiama had alleged that there are "some skirmishes" to get his client to resign from the Central Bank.

Kojogah Adawudu told Joy Business, there are "some few people in government who think that he should bow out".

It is not clear for what might have influenced Dr Asiama’s decision to leave the Central Bank but sources say he had challenges in working with the new government and some key senior persons at the Bank.

There was also the perception that he was considered an “outsider” is said to also have played a key part in his resignation.

Government is yet to nominate a new person to replace Dr Asiama.