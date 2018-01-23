Residents Want Teachers Transfered Following Headmaster's Sex Escapades

Residents living around Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Central Region are demanding a mass transfer of teachers of the school after the headmaster was caught in a leaked video bonking one of his students.

The residents are accusing the teachers of sexually harassing the students insisting, the leaked video is evidence of the allegation they have been making all this while.

Academic work at Edumanu D/A Basic School has been disrupted by a video of the headteacher and a pupil having sex went viral.

The video footage is said to have been taken by the teacher on his mobile phone.

The head teacher, Robert Sepey, has since been on the run and teachers there say they are unable to concentrate on academic work.

Joy News’ Central Region correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko, reports that the teachers are very angry with the finger pointing from some of the youth in the community.

According to Nyarko, anytime the residents complained of such harassment, the teachers demanded evidence from their accusers.

With the leaked video out, the residents are up in arms with a call on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to transfer all the teachers away from the school.

For their part, the education authorities in the Esikuma Odoben-Brakwa ordered the circuit supervisor to act as the head of the school to provide leadership for academic work to progress.

The girl in question, who is speculated to be between 17 and 18 years, has been invited by the district education authorities for interrogation and she has explained how the video got leaked.

She disclosed that her mobile phone got spoilt after Mr Sepey shared the video with her but in an attempt to get it fixed, the phone fell in the wrong hands and the video was leaked in the process.

Meanwhile, the police say so far nobody has come to report the issue to them although they have seen the video making the rounds on social media.

They say they are investigating the actual age of the girl and the one who first shared the video.