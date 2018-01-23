Police Recruitment Scam Exposes Fake Policeman

A man who was arrested for defrauding eight people under the pretext of assisting them to get recruited into the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, is set to appear before the Asokore Mampong District Magistrate Court on February 5.

Speaking to Citi News, Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ASP Kwaku Buah, said the suspect is in their custody, and they [Police] are open to more information from other victims.

“He has been remanded to reappear before the court on 5th February 2018. He appeared before Asokore Mampong District Magistrate.The man is in custody as I talk to you now, we still have the number 8, we are waiting for other victims to come to the police station and help us dig deeper if indeed he has defrauded other people of various sums of money,” he said

The suspect, only know as Jerry, was apprehended last week when he posed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

'Police warn'

The Police administration had to contend with suspicions of fraud pertaining to recruitment in the past.

An unidentified person impersonated some senior police officers in the Ghana Police Service in September, 2017.

A statement from the police noted that, the former Director-General of the CID, COP Bright Oduro, and the Deputy Upper West Commissioner, DCOP Oduro Kwarteng as the officers in question being impersonated.

The fraudster claimed he could influence the transfer of police officers to places like the UN to participate in peacekeeping missions.

In April 2017, a screen printer who collected GH¢8,000.00 from a reverend minister under the pretext of enlisting him into the Ghana Police Service or the Ghana Armed Forces, was convicted to a fine of GH¢3, 600.00.

'Timbilla fired'

After two years of investigations into a botched police recruitment scam in 2015, a former Director-General in-charge of Human Resource at the Ghana Police Service, COP Patrick Timbilla, was fired for his alleged role in the scandal.