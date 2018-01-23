GHC10k Bail For Man Who Sexually Abused Minor

A 56-year-old man, who allegedly inserted his fingers into the private part of a three-year-old girl, has been granted a GH¢10,000 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused person, Moses Sarfo, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim at Mankrase in the Greater Accra Region.

Sarfo allegedly took the action after he convinced the victim to escort him to buy a bottle of champagne.

He was charged with indecent assault to which he pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, granted him bail and adjourned the matter to February 1, 2018.

The prosecution, led by ASP Agnes Boafo, told the court that on January 8, 2018, the victim and her mother were watching television at a drinking spot when accused person asked her (victim) to sit on his laps.

The victim's mother innocently allowed her child to do so.

She said moments later, the accused asked the victim to escort him to buy a bottle of champagne to celebrate his belated birthday.

ASP Agnes Boafo narrated that the accused lured the victim into his room and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecutor said the victim later complained of severe pains and narrated her ordeal to the mother.

She said the mother subsequently reported the matter to the Dansoman Police who arrested the accused person.