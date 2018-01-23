KB Asante Was A True Statesman--JJ Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has tweeted a heartfelt message in memory of late K.B. Asante who passed away Monday at the age of 93.

Mr Rawlings described Mr Asante as champion of integrity.

"Ghana has lost a true statesman. K. B. Asante was a gentleman, historian, public-spirited person, a patriot and a genuine Nkrumaist. My sincere condolences to his family. Rest in peace Mr K. B. Asante,” the former President tweeted Monday.

KB Asante

K.B. Asante was born on March 1, 1924, and served as Secretary to Ghana’s First President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as well under a number of Heads of State in different capacities.

He also served as Principal Secretary at African Affairs Secretariat from 1960 to 1966.

He was also Ghana’s Ambassador to Switzerland and the United Nations offices in Geneva, and the UN establishment in Vienna, and Ambassador to Australia from 1967-72.

The late K.B. Asante also served as the Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Economic Community from 1976-1978.