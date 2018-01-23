5000 Acre 'Industrial City' To Be Built In Ashanti region

Government has begun negotiations to establish 5000 acres industrial city and economic zone. The city to be cited in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi will provide basic infrastructure for economic activities and potential investors that will be relocating to the region.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng said this will be the biggest industrial park in the country to be established by the state.

“…and then there is a big one that is coming up which is called the Greater Kumasi Industrial City and Special Economic Zone. That is almost 5,000 acres; again we are working with a number of private sector investors to be able to develop this industrial city.”

“So you can appreciate that a lot of work is going on, albeit quietly and I’m very hopeful that within the next two years these industrial parks would become the attraction all over the world and that we can bring in private sector anchor customers who then can support the government in its industrialization drive.”

And then it provides an opportunity for local investors also to be able to locate their industries in enclaves that provide reliable supply of energy, water

He made the disclosure after touring the newly established Dawa Industrial Zone in the Greater Accra region - a project by the LMI holding to support industrial transformation in the country.

The project is about $80 million investment which will house more than 100 industries.