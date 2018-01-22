Security Expert Warns Government To Watch Out For More Attacks On Security Agencies

A security expert with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has warned there will be more attacks on security personnel unless Ghana’s security strategy is reformed.

Dr Kwesi Aning explained to Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Monday, the current security policy is vulnerable in the face of the changing security situation in the country.

The KAIPTC Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research Director was reacting to the Sunday dawn cell break at the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters that saw the escape of seven hardened criminals.

Dr Kwesi Aning

Former Deputy Interior Minister James Agalga

On his part, former Deputy Interior Minister James Agalga faulted the Kwabenya police for the attack.

The Builsa North Member of Parliament (MP) said the police should have known that holding hardened criminals in the cell opens them up to attacks, something he claimed they failed to anticipate.

He said Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee will summon the Interior and Defense Ministers to address the security situation in the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers