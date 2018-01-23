3rd Edition Of Invest Your Talent in Italy Scholarship Programme

The Ambassador of Italy Giovanni Favilli is glad to announce to all Ghanaian graduate students that the third edition of the scholarship programme “Invest Your Talent in Italy (IYT)” has been officially launched.

The programme provides graduates with a unique opportunity to continue their studies in one of the leading Italian Universities and to experience an internship in one of the top Italian companies.

Invest Your Talent in Italy offers an opportunity to develop their skills through a range of Master’s and Postgraduate courses in English geared towards improving your academic, technical and professional skills, and onâ€theâ€job training at leading Italian companies while completing their academic work that provides knowledge for your future career.

Postgraduate courses in Engineering, Advanced Technologies, Architecture, Design, Economics and Management at top Italian Universities designed in close cooperation with key businesses will boost their job prospects within a competitive landscape.

There are also Italian language and culture courses, for the benefit of all the students, to provide an opportunity for closer social and intellectual integration during the stay in Italy.

Admission to one of the Invest Your Talent in Italy courses offers the opportunity of being beneficiary of scholarships, partial or total tuition fee exemption, and student support services.

The scholarship is worth 8,000 euros per year and, in case of attendance of a twoâ€year course, it can be renewed for the second academic year.

General entry qualification required: a three or four-year bachelor’s degree. Specific entry requirements will depend on the chosen course.

Applications must be sent by February 28th, 2018 through http://investyourtalentapplication.esteri.it.

Invest Your Talent in Italy is a Programme sponsored by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ICE â€ Italian Trade Agency and Uni–Italia (Centre for the academic promotion and orientation of study in Italy) in collaboration with Unioncamere (Italian Chambers of Commerce), Confindustria (Confederation of Italian Industry) and in partnership with leading Italian companies.

IYT provides scholarships to students from 15 countries. Ghana is the only country selected from West Africa.