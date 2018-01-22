The Misfired Zeal Within Range

Inherently, human beings greet new things with so much exhilaration and enthusiasm. We are always filled with so anticipation not only looking forward to when to drive that new car, don that new dress, hold the newly purchased phone, etc. but also the expectant flattering remarks of all that may see. We all have that one moment when we just don’t want to go home after a gathering because we feel we have not received enough compliments for wearing that new dress. I have seen close friends virtually worship their new cars for the first few months, buy every protective piece for a new electrical gadget , even the way we walk changes in a new pair of shoes. When it comes to the excitement with which new things are treated, a new year is no exception.

Expectantly, the New Year is always met with a lot hope and enthusiasm with the belief of a positive outlook for the impending days. Right after the crossing over into the New Year, fueled by our positive attitude and enthusiasm, we kick start the year with resolutions which are all geared towards making the New Year more productive and successful. Most resolutions have scribbled in them plans and habits which are either to be cut, sustained or cultivated. Enthusiastic and zealous people almost always kick the ground running with the aim of bringing to life their perfect dream year. Faultily, people are of the opinion that once they keep themselves busy with something, then auspiciously they are being productive. Year on year, people do not get to see the beautiful year they always imagined before the year commenced irrespective of how zealous they started the year. This is probably because we all run out of steam most often than not in the course of the year. Conversely, though we may be firing on all cylinders with an incessant enthusiasm, we most often than not end up shooting blanks or missing the desired target. Let me attempt to discuss some consequential issues to make the year highly effective and more results oriented. Remember, the year is still very young and you can refocus to be productive.

Many a time we cling unto outmoded and archaic view of reality. Psychiatrists refer to this occurrence as transference. Transference is known to be the basis for a greater percentage of mental illness. Author M. Scott Peck in his book “The Road Less Travelled” defined this phenomenon as the set of ways perceiving and responding to the world which is developed in childhood and which is usually entirely appropriate to the childhood environment (indeed, often life-saving) but which is inappropriately transferred into the adult life. In essence two scenarios occur in transference. The first is when you are under the erroneous impression that you can continue to walk in the knowledge of yesterday for today’s assignment, and therefore need not learn any new thing despite the evolving nature of the world. The other is when you have gained knowledge either as an additional degree, or seminar or workshop attended, a book read etc. but still find it difficult to break away from old ways you do things. The former scenario is equally as deadly as the latter. However, the latter scenario can be more frustrating than the former. In my short professional career, I have come to appreciate supervisors and managers appreciate value addition. If you have gained additional knowledge and nothing new has been seen in your output at work, how different are you from the one who decided not to read at all. The frustration sets in when you feel you are being denied your due despite the fact that you have upgraded yourself. Acquisition of knowledge is easy and everyone can do that. The difference occurs when people act on the acquired knowledge.

It is very important we all demystify the concept of Personal Development. Personal development is not tied to only a Masters degree or a professional certificate or workshops or conferences though to a large extent corporate entities look at it from that light. In a personal sense of view, personal development transcends the realm of the professional into the realm of self-consciousness. Until we all learn to develop ourselves not just because we want promotion at work but because there is an innate desire to be better today than we were yesterday, this year will equally be frustrating as the previous years were. Once the desire for improvement is inherent, the enthusiasm to learn is genuine and sincere. With this understanding, personal development becomes an everyday thing and not tied to only tangibles. It takes away every pride since we come to the understanding that everybody irrespective of age, class, race, academic qualification can teach us something to make us better. Aspire to improve yourself this year directly or indirectly.

In our everyday lives, we all sometimes fall prey to the damage unachieved goals can do to our egos and enthusiasm. Unreasonable and unrealistic goals have the potential of leaving us bitter and probably doubting our own capabilities. This is not to say one ought not to aim higher. Aiming high comes with a price and a greater sacrifice both psychologically and physically. Most detach the aim from the accompanying sacrifice leaving their personalities maimed once the aim is not achieved. Emil Zatopek puts this beautifully when he said, “You can’t climb up to the second floor without a ladder. When you set your aim too high and don’t fulfill it, then enthusiasm turns to bitterness. Try for a goal that’s reasonable, then gradually raise it.” Build your psychological capacity to absorb any shock if you intend on going higher.

During my Masters degree two years ago, I met this course mate of mine who changed my perspective about setting deadlines for ambitious goals. One night after class, while stuck in traffic at Shiashi heading towards Madina in Accra, we got into a conversation about ambitious goals. Sometimes we do not allow our goals to go through the process leading to complete fruition vis-à-vis resources at hand. Without considering our available resources we force ourselves and put so much pressure on ourselves to do big things in a short while. This leaves us defeated and scarred if we had all our hopes high hoping whatever we set for ourselves can be achieved. Some goals cannot be accomplished in a year so do not push it. My friend said, “Whenever I set a higher goal such as buying a new car, a plot of land, laying a foundation, etc., considering my resources I always tie it to the 4-year tenure of the president”. He spreads these big ones over the four year period. Now with that notion he gets to pragmatically work towards achieving what he has set before himself. In this year, learn to differentiate among your aims i.e. either short term, medium term or long term. Once decided, break down and assign milestones along the line.

Nothing is as contagious as an enthusiasm. However if any bubble can easily be burst, then it’s either an ego or enthusiasm. In my brief working life, I have changed jobs a few times. Whenever I get to my new job or environment, there are always two sets of people you find. A group which approaches you and tell you all the negative things in your new environment. A gloomy picture of personalities and environment are painted leaving a weird impression on your mind. Once they start, you begin to wander if you made the right choice and decision. The other group are the ones who despite the challenges will still point to the positives and the potentials the place holds for you. It is however unfortunate that the group with the skewed perception always out-number the others. The power that perception and imagination wields on us is boundless. We therefore have to jealously guard against anything the kind of information we take in. In our workplaces, schools, churches, etc., there will always be a section of the people who will not see anything good in anything you are doing. “These people will not even recognize your efforts”, “This course is too difficult and simply unnecessary”, “Masa, no one is going to pay you for doing this so why worry”, etc., are among others some of the comments people will say just to burst your bubble. Such words from people have the propensity of altering the zeal with which assignment was started. It is important we detach ourselves from people I call “zeal-killers”. Train yourself to see the good in every situation despite the abundance of negative evidence.

The year is still young and much more can be achieved if we set our minds on whatever goal you want to achieve. This may however cost you. Your time, energy, money and some friends may fall casualties as you seek to make this year different. When the New Year started I saw as a post on many social media platforms that said “the new year holds no magic wand to make things better”. However, I beg to differ. The New Year does not only have a magic wand but even a Midas touch as well. That ward and touch is your mind. With the right mindset, everything you touch can turn to gold. Develop your mind and your outlook of life will change. Do not kill the momentum with which you have started the year. If you are going to fire this year, neither fire blanks nor miss the target. Set your zeal, passion and enthusiasm on the right course and success is in sight. Remember, the secret of every achiever is to carry the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm.