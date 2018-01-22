Government Assures Of Maximum Security Following Kwabenya Jail Break

Government has condemned the attack on the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters by a gang of suspected armed robbers last Sunday.

The armed robbers set the inmates who were in cells free after shooting the officer on duty to death.

Speaking at a press conference, Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid assured that persons involved in the act will face the law.

“First of all government condemns the criminal conduct of these elements in the strongest possible terms. There is a manhunt for these criminal elements and we have no doubts in our minds that they will be brought to face justice.

“Government takes this opportunity to express its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased policeman… While this is one of the isolated incidents that have unsettled the Ghanaian population, we wish to continue to assure the Ghanaian people that the security agencies are working to ensure the general safety of the population.

...The preventive mechanism of the Police Service remains intact which helps to nip such occurrences in the bud before they become full blown criminal activities.”

The Police Service has since the incident, begun a manhunt for the suspects which includes six Ghanaians and a Nigerian.

A statement from the Accra Regional Police command, signed by its PRO, ASP Efia Tenge said, “The Accra Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for seven (7) suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya Police cells this dawn, Sunday 21st January 2018 together with some armed men who facilitated their escape.

List of escapees

1. Dickson Ofori

2. Chibuzor Akwabu

3. Edem Rockson

4. Prince Oseis

5. Emmanuel Kotey

6. Kofi Darko

7. Attah Kwadwo

There have been concerns generally about security under the Akufo-Addo administration, following incidents of political party vigilantism, the worse of which was experienced when persons believed to be supporters of the NPP-affiliated group, Delta Force, stormed a Kumasi Circuit Court, to free members of the group who were on trial for attacking the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator because they were unhappy with his appointment.

In the end, state prosecutors dropped the charges against those who stormed the court, saying they did not have evidence to prosecute them.

The 13 members who run away from the Court were eventually fined Ghc2,400 each, and made to sign a bond of good behaviour.

On the substantive case of the attack on the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, the 13 were eventually fined Ghc 1,800 each, a punishment many described as not punitive enough to eradicate the culture of political vigilantism.