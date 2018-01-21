High Court Bailiff Attacked By Supporters Of NPP Asante Akyem North Chairman

A Kumasi High Court bailiff, Mr. Blay who was on an official duty to serve an injunction to the NPP Constituency Chairman for Asante Akyem North, Mr. Sampson Agyei, on Thursday, 18th January, 2018 was assaulted the by the supporters of Mr. Sampson Agyei and Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi.

This Court injunction was sought by some polling station executives from the Kumasi High Court whom according to them, laid down procedures for the polling station elections were not followed and went contrary to the set rules by the Party.

According to one of the plaintiffs, Mr. Godwin Kwao, the Member of Parliament, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi and the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Sampson Agyei decided to keep the nomination forms from the eligible members who were willing to pick up forms and contest for the various positions at the polling stations.

"The Party instructed that, nomination forms should be given to Electoral Area Coordinators, but when you come to Asante Akyem North, some Coordinators who are believed to be supporters of the former Member of Parliament, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang were denied the forms because according to the Chairman, those electoral area coordinators and most polling station executives who were all supporters of the former MP have decided to vote against him in the next Constituency Executives elections and for that matter, will not allow them to contest for positions" Mr. Kwao asserted.

"They therefore decided to give five nomination forms to their supposed supporters instead of the fifteen forms at every polling station and thereafter acclaimed them as winners of an election which was never held" Godwin Kwao added.

It was for these reasons that Mr. Godwin Kwao and nine other polling station executives and members decided to get the court injunction to stop the unconstitutional and unlawful manner of acclamation instead of following the procedures outlined for the elections.

The bailiff who was sent by the Kumasi High Court was assaulted and heckled right in front of the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Sampson Agyei as he tried to get closer and present the injunction to him.

The bailiff therefore went to the Police Station in Agogo to lodge a complain on how the supporters of Mr. Sampson Agyei obstructed him from performing his official duty by the Kumasi High Court.