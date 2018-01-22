Rejoinder Part I: TRAVEL FREAK? Min of Tourism & Arts On A Trip To Europe…?

Before I begin to tell you a beautiful story, let me define “Crass Facelessness” as exhibited by NDC surrogates, jealous hounds, and National ill-wishers.

Crass Facelessness: ‘compound adjective’ - the characteristic of having no shame towards civil society, with red nakedness visible through the thickest clothes, except that it comes with a trait of pain, pang, and pungent tang, purposefully self-indicting and self-malevolent.

Pheew, now that I have made this revelation, let me continue with my sexy story. Oh and a quick interjection, here; wait! With regards to my Sister, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, she is quite a professional in her own right in the Creative Arts industry. A playwright of her caliber can only be a blessing to the Ministry, so it can never be the case of cognitive dissonance between the Minister and her. These are two women of sterling caliber that the nation needs in their own capacities. Gyankroma, how would I describe in a line or two? Ok, here is my best shot! I am yet to see this gal lose her cool, and even if she shed a couple of tears for any reason at all, she smiled in between. She is a good actress, if she wants to, but not too good at hiding her emotions. She offends no one, and gives no reason for anyone to spite or hate her. Quite an enchanting blend of fire and ice!

It seems to me that either The Creative Artistes’ Forum of Ghana (CAFoG), an NDC infiltrated group of unsatisfied village schizophrenics, leaked the unsigned baseless write-up against Gyankroma and came out to officially respond to it, which can only indict them, or that they are too lightheaded to be circumspect enough to avoid such embroilments. And that can be naught but crass facelessness! CAFoG shouldn’t step on the toes of the two women! The fake characters of this nonexistent group can’t hide behind their mask of fart forever. There is a systematic effort to destroy the gains of the Akufo-Addo government by creating confusion in the various ministries. Someone wants to use Gyankroma Akufo-Addo to create disfavour for the Minister in the hope that the fake tension will make the President sack her just because someone somewhere did not get their way!

The Honourable Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts is a sophisticated woman of exemplary cultural wealth. To think that His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo would put just anybody in such a sensitive position is an unforgivable mistake. Mr President is sure of anyone he appoints, and it is for this reason he was not deterred when the criminals in the NDC sought to disgrace and disqualify her during and after her vetting in Parliament. Besides, he ensured that the whole world vindicated her by subjecting the spurious allegations to investigations. She was cleared and declared “CLEAN”! Sorry, the NDC freaks and their surrogates would not know the meaning of the word “Clean”. Let me pause again to help them understand the word.

Clean: “v”– the act of clearing waste such as NDC filth, and bathing seven times with ascorbic soap. “adj” - the characteristic of being kempt, that being the direct opposite of the NDC fools like the useless journalist, Arnold Asamoah and members of CAFoG who seem to be doing the bidding of the devil, wishing for Hon Catherine Afeku a fall from grace to grass.

She travels a lot, and so what? Does CAFoG think that seeking brilliantly different ideas and trying to turn the industry around can be done by swiveling in her chair, pondering about “Making Ghana Great Again” in her dreams? Of course she has to travel! What is wrong with these chauvinists at all, eh? Neither is she a soothsayer nor a genie in a bottle to make wishes come true. So she has to engage the sensible world that Arnold Asamoah and CAFoG do not belong to, obviously! If her absence meant that she was in contempt of the Presidency, there were quite a number of ministers absent from the most recent media event. Were they in contempt too? So that point is a nonstarter to begin with! You see, the irony of this whole issue is that CAFoG finally proved that their heads were not properly screwed on! Some obfuscated shrinks, if you ask me!

The Marine Drive has taken off! Plans to turn the location of the latest “weeping rock” discovery into a tourist destination are underway! A Cocoa Museum is in the offing! Akwaaba Hotels will be springing up. The prototypes are ready! Much is going on, but CAFoG and Arnold Asamoah see reason in finding ways and means to wreck the nation by posting jumbled pieces of rubbish that smack of crass facelessness.

Honourable Catherine Afeku is working wonders and needs the support of every Tom, Dick, and Harry. Instead of putting shoulder to bumper to push the nation forward such that posterity would meet a better Ghana, these haters can only boast of write-ups that speak about breasts, padded bottoms, raw cleavages, and blue profanity. Then, once in a while, they would seek to clean their crass facelessness by throwing salvos that can at best be described as yellow acts of dastardliness. Very shameful indeed!

And if CAFoG does not understand the delegation of responsibilities, they at least should discern that one must not be seated at their table to be able to make an input into a budget. After all, Minister can equally make her contribution via the internet wherever she is, even “the Arctic” where she may be dancing with the tern!

One can’t be Ghanaian by seeking to make our nation a laughingstock amongst the international community. Fortunately, the majority of patriotic citizens of this country refuse to subscribe to such nakedness. The nation feels so ashamed at these disdainful double standards that can only be an interpretation of bankruptcy of ethics, morals, and dignity! Shame onto those who want the Hon Minister Catherine Afeku sacked by creating a tempest out of nothing. The President is not one to cause anyone to suffer injustice at his hands. He is prudently shrewd, more so than to fall for their ploys. They will never succeed in bashing the heads of the Minister and Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

For it may be a diehard affair of “to be or not to be”, but in its eventuality, it can be naught but the Lord’s!

