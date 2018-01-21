We Are Preventing Disturbance From Relatives--Hamid Explains Bawumia's UK Trip

The Information Minister Mustapha Hamid says Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia trip to the UK for further medical attention is also to afford him an uninterrupted rest.

Mustapha Hamid said the Vice-president will have the peace and tranquillity to recover faster, an advantage he claimed he will struggle to get in Ghana.

This is because his reported illness could see relatives and friends visiting him at his Accra residence to offer support and sympathies, the Information minister told Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo.

“When he is in Ghana people will come from his village, from Walewale [and] wherever he is [and] the people will besiege [his residence],” he said.

“Normally, when you are out of reach you will have the peace to heal.”

The Vice-President was joined by his wife Samira Bawumia. It is not known when the two will return.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has wished Dr Bawumia speedy recovery while a debate on social media about foreign medical trips for Ghana's elite is beginning to gather pace.

The Vice-President's absence made him unable to deputise for the President who has left for Liberia to attend the official swearing-in of President-elect George Oppong Weah.

In the absence of the two, Parliament was recalled to install Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye as acting President.

It is a post that expires after 48 hours with the President expected to return Tuesday.